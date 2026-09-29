Policía Haití recupera control posiciones ocupadas por bandas

PUERTO PRINCIPE.- La Policía Nacional de Haití (PNH) recuperó mediante una operación, el control de posiciones ocupadas por bandas armadas en las localidades de Godet, Viard-1, Viard-2 y Bois d’Avril, según una nota oficial circulada hoy.
Los enclaves ahora en manos de la fuerza gubernamental pertenecen al municipio de Kenscoff, donde las pandillas ultimaron a unas 47 personas y secuestraron a otras 50 durante un brutal ataque el 23 de agosto, añade el texto.
De acuerdo con la declaración, las fuerzas del orden desalojaron a los delincuentes y recuperaron el control de las cuatro localidades mediante varias ofensivas con alto potencial de tropas y recursos.
«La PNH -agrega- intensifica su presencia y sus intervenciones y continuará las operaciones hasta terminar con los últimos remanentes de los bandidos terroristas que aún siembran sembrar el caos y restablecer la paz y la seguridad».
Por su parte, el alcalde de Kenscoff, Massillon Jean, recordó que esa región estuvo ocupada por bandidos durante más de 20 meses antes de ser liberada por las fuerzas del orden.
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