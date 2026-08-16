Cambios seguirán esta tarde y lunes, dice la Presidencia de RD

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SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección de Prensa de la Presidencia de la República informó que los cambios de funcionarios «continuaràn durante la tarde» de este domingo así como mañana lunes».

ALMOMENTO.NET difundirá al instante cualquier nuevo decreto.  Exhortamos a nuestros lectores mantenerse monitoreando este  medio, para que se estén bien informados.

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