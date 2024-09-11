Abinader recibe credenciales de siete nuevos embajadores en RD
SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente Luis Abinader recibió este miércoles las cartas credenciales de siete nuevos embajadores.
En el acto también estuviero la vicepresidenta Raquel Peña y el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Roberto Álvarez.
Los nuevos embajadores son Gustavo Felipe José Lembcke, de Perú; Sonia Barbry, de Francia; Jessica Yaoska Padilla Leiva, de Nicaragua; Kim Højlund Christensen, de Dinamarca; Lilibeth Rodríguez Deapera, de Filipinas; Rachel Elizabeth Moseley, de Australia, y Antti Petteri Kaski, de Finlandia.
La ceremonia tuvo lugar en el Salón de Embajadores del Palacio Nacional.
jt/am
