SANTIAGO: Desmantelan taller desguazaban motocicletas robadas
SANTIAGO DE LOS CABALLEROS.- La División de Vehículos Robados de la Policía Nacional desmanteló un taller ubicado en el sector Los Solares, Santiago Oeste, donde se desmantelaban motocicletas sustraídas, acción en la que fueron arrestados dos hombres informó este martes la institución del orden.
Los detenidos son Enmanuel Guzmán y Yoan Manuel Reyes Sosa, ambos mayores de edad, quienes presuntamente se dedicaban al robo de motocicletas que luego desmantelaban, según un comunicado de prensa
De acuerdo con el informe policial, los dos hombres fueron sorprendidos mientras desmontaban las piezas de una motocicleta en el citado taller.
Durante la intervención, los agentes se incautaron de un arma de fabricación artesanal, dos motocicletas (presumiblemente con chasis alterados), dos celulares y dos machetes, así como varias piezas de motocicletas que, junto con los detenidos, están en poder del Ministerio Público para los fines legales correspondientes.
aun no es nada recuerden siempre que au gobierno le dio la espalda a israel pueblo d jehovÁ y eso trae consecuencias.