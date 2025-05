Estambul: escenario de nueva ronda diálogo Rusia Ucrania

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - MARCH 29: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) gives a thank you speech during the peace talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 29, 2022. Turkish Presidency Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal also attended the meeting. (Photo by Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)