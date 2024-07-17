SDE: Hombre celoso mata otro a puñaladas y hiere a su expareja

imagen

SANTO DOMINGO.- Un hombre supuestamente celoso mató a otro a puñaladas, hirió a su expareja y se dio a la fuga, en el sector Los Mina, de Santo Domingo Este.

El muerto es Luis Melvin Bone Pérez, de 40 años, la herida Wilma Fructuoso Carrasco, de 28, y el presunto homicida Melvin Alejandro Zoquier Campusano, de 30.

La mujer fue llevada al hospital Darío Contreras, donde informaron que su estado es delicado y de pronóstico reservado.

Trascendió que Zoquier Campusano llegó a un negocio donde estaba Fructuoso Carrasco y Bone Pérez, y sin mediar palabras, propinó una puñalada al hombre y cinco a la mujer.

Versiones no confirmadas indican que otra persona que intervinó en el pleito también resultó muerta.

 

 

PataDeBuey
PataDeBuey
18 minutos hace

johnny letrina y el m i e r d ero de hoy

0
0
Responder
T. Marra
T. Marra
25 minutos hace

narco degeneracion prmierrdista

0
0
Responder
El Dolient
El Dolient
27 minutos hace

los nuevos 4 gigantes del alma, al ataque: las drogas, el internet, la ignorancia y la migraciÒn.

0
0
Responder