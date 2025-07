VIETNAM: Al menos 34 muertos al volcar embarcación turística

19/07/2025 HANOI, July 19, 2025 -- Rescuers work at the capsizing site of a cruise ship in Ha Long Bay, northern Vietnam's Quang Ninh province, July 19, 2025. At least three people have been confirmed dead and 10 others rescued after a cruise ship capsized in Ha Long Bay, northern Vietnam's Quang Ninh province, on Saturday afternoon, due to strong wind and rough sea, Vietnam News Agency reported.,Image: 1023611245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Hu Jiali / Xinhua News / ContactoPhoto Editorial licence valid only for Spain and 3 MONTHS from the date of the image, then delete it from your archive. For non-editorial and non-licensed use, please contact EUROPA PRESS. SOCIEDAD Hu Jiali / Xinhua News / ContactoPhoto