Pagan $100 mm a productores para saldar deudas de INESPRE
SANTO DOMINGO, 19 ene.- La Tesorería Nacional pagó más de 104 millones de pesos a 39 pequeños productores agropecuarios para saldar deudas que durante varios años que tenía con ellos el Instituto Nacional de Estabilización de Precios (Inespre).
Los beneficiados son productores de habichuelas, pollos, ajo, cerdos, arroz, plátanos, huevos y banano, indicó la Tesorería.
Entre ellos figuran Prado del Campo SRL, 56.5 millones; Ramón Beato Castaño, 14.3 millones, M&CRD SRL, 10.9 millones; Mario José Imbert, 8 millones; Fernando Garrido CXA, 5.8 millones; Frankin Ramírez de los Santos, 5.5 millones; José Manuel de la Rosa Reyes, 2.5 millones; Productora Agropecuaria Me, 1.4 millones; Félix María Florentino, 840,000 mil pesos, Eladio Serafín Coronado, 747,000 pesos, Ricardo Almanzar Pérez, 735,000 pesos y Ramón Emilio Serrata, 619,000 pesos.
an/am
