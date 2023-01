NY: Arrestan segundo sospechoso asesinato de una dominicana 74 años

A bound-and-gagged 74-year-old woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment this week in what investigators believe may have been a slaying that occurred during a robbery, cops and police sources said Friday. Maria Hernandez was left lying face-down on the bedroom floor of her ransacked home, cops and police sources said. She was gagged, with a sheet and clothes strewn over her body, and her hands and feet bound. Terrero said she went to check on her sister at the third floor unit on West 83rd Street after being told by Hernandez’s daughter that she couldn’t reach her mom.