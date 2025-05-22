LAWRENCE: Dominicano Maurice Aguilar juramenta como jefe Policía

imagen
Maurice Aguilar

LAWRENCE.- El dominicano Maurice Aguilar fue juramentado como nuevo jefe de Policía de la ciudad de Lawerence.

Compártelo en tus redes:
0 0 votos
Article Rating
Suscribir
Notificar a
guest
0 Comments
Comentarios en linea
Ver todos los comentarios