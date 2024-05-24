Imponen coerción a un hombre vinculado a delitos electorales

imagen

PUERTO PLATA, República Dominicana.- La Oficina Judicial de Servicios de Atención Permanente de Puerto Plata dispuso presentación periódica como medida de coerción contra un hombre acusado de delitos electorales.

A Joan Manuel Guzmán Florián había sido detenido con «diversos objetos y documentos relevantes», que lo vinculan directamente con la violación a la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral 20-23, que sanciona la incitación al voto, el soborno y la gestión electoral, en perjuicio del Estado dominicano, así como con la usurpación de funciones conforme al artículo 258 del Código Penal Dominicano, explicó el Ministerio Público.

