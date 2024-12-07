Encuentran muerta en Haina mujer con 7 meses de embarazo
SAN CRISTÓBAL.- Una mujer con siete meses de embarazo, fue encontrada muerta en el distrito municipal de La Pared, comunidad el Carril de Haina, detrás de una escuela básica del sector.
Se trata de Andreina Aguero, a quien los comunitarios describen como una madre ejemplar, educada y muy querida en la comunidad.
El cuerpo, que fue trasladado al Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses, fue encontrado este viernes y todavía hoy sábado se desconocía la causa de su muerte.
an/am
los nuevos 4 gigantes del alma, al ataque: las drogas, la ignorancia, el internet y la migraciòn.
yo creo que dios está arrepentido de haber **** los seres humanos, porque ni los animales de la selva se comportan como nos estamos comportando.