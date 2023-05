Zelenski es recibido en Roma con honores, se reunirá con el Papa

Aeroporto Di Ciampino (Italy), 13/05/2023.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) disembarks from a plane at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy, 13 May 2023. It is the first time for Zelensky to come to Italy since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He is scheduled to meet with the Italian President and Pope Francis. (Papa, Italia, Rusia, Ucrania, Roma) EFE/EPA/TELENEWS