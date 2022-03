UCRANIA: Rusia anuncia elimina unos 180 mercenarios extranjeros

09-05-2019 HANDOUT - 09 May 2019, Russia, Moscow: Russian Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system seen during the Victory Day military parade, marking the 74th anniversary of the Russian victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, at the Red Square. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full POLITICA INTERNACIONAL -/Kremlin/dpa