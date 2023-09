Ucrania denuncia un ataque con 25 drones rusos sobre Odesa

01/09/2023 September 1, 2023, Cape Tarkhankut, Crimea, Ukraine: VIDEO AVAILABLE: CONTACT INFO@COVERMG.COM TO RECEIVE**..This astonishing footage released by Ukrainian special forces on Friday (1Sept2023) claims to show an unmanned drone evading Russian attack helicopters near Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea..A statement from Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine officials read: "Two enemy helicopters and a plane failed to shoot down the Ukrainian drone during a long chase...."UAVs of the Main Directorate of Intelligence are increasingly coming out unscathed not only after meeting with Rashist (Russian) air defence, but also in direct collision with enemy aircraft...."In the video, a Ukrainian UAV flying in the area of â?<â?<Cape Tarkhankut is being chased by two combat helicopters and one plane. Despite continuous fire, our drone left the ''battlefield'' unscathed and successfully returned to base."...Ukrainian forces have recently been stepping up drone attacks in Crimea and Russia itself, as well as exchanging attacks with Russian forces on battlefields in Ukraine...Where: Cape Tarkhankut, Crimea, Ukraine.When: 01 Sep 2023.Credit: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine/Cover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Cover Images