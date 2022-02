UCRANIA: Bachelet denuncia crisis deja más de un centenar muertos

13-09-2021 HANDOUT - 13 September 2021, Switzerland, Geneva: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, addresses the opening of the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nation in Geneva. Photo: Violaine Martin/UN/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full POLITICA INTERNACIONAL Violaine Martin/UN/dpa