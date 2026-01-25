Indomet anuncia lluvias pasajeras para Gran Santo Domingo y SC
SANTO DOMINGO.- El Instituto Dominicano de Meteorología (Indomet) pronosticó para la mañana de este domingo un cielo soleado y poco nuboso para gran parte del país y lluvias pasajeras en localidades de Barahona, Pedernales, La Altagracia, El Seibo, La Romana y Samaná.
Para la tarde, se esperan precipitaciones en sectores de Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte y La Vega.
El Indomet mantiene bajo alerta de inundaciones al Gran Santo Domingo y San Cristóbal.
