El dólar subió 4 centavos y este lunes era vendido a 60.25 pesos

SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar subió cuatro centavos y este lunes era vendido en República Dominicana a 60.25 pesos.

El Banco Central fijó el cambio para de la siguiente manera:

Compra: 59.97

Venta: 60.21.

