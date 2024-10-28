El dólar subió 4 centavos y este lunes era vendido a 60.25 pesos
SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar subió cuatro centavos y este lunes era vendido en República Dominicana a 60.25 pesos.
El Banco Central fijó el cambio para de la siguiente manera:
Compra: 59.97
Venta: 60.21.
