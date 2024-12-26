El dólar era vendido este jueves a RD$61.13

SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar se mantiene este jueves en República Dominicana a 61.13 pesos.

El Banco Central fijó el cambio de la siguiente manera:

Compra: 60.63

Venta: 61.13

