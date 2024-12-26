El dólar era vendido este jueves a RD$61.13 Por Jhonny Trinidad Fecha: 26/12/2024 Comparte: SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar se mantiene este jueves en República Dominicana a 61.13 pesos. El Banco Central fijó el cambio de la siguiente manera: Compra: 60.63 Venta: 61.13 Compártelo en tus redes: 0 0 votos Article Rating Suscribir Notificar a nuevos comentarios de seguimiento nuevas respuestas a mis comentarios I allow to use my email address and send notification about new comments and replies (you can unsubscribe at any time). Label {} [+] Nombre* Email Label {} [+] Nombre* Email 1 Comment Nuevos Viejos Mas votados Comentarios en linea Ver todos los comentarios Cindy 27 minutos hace i am making a good salary from home $4580-$5240/week , which is amazing under a year ago i was jobless in a horrible economy. i thank god every day i was blessed with these instructions and now its my duty to pay it forward and share it with everyone, here is i started………………….. www.work44.com 00 Responder
