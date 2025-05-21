El dólar bajó 8 centavos; este miércoles era vendido a $59.30
SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar bajó ocho centavos y este miércoles era vendido en República Dominicana a RD$59.30.
El Banco Central fijó el cambio de la siguiente manera:
Compra: 58.83
Venta: 59.30.
