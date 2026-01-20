Dólar y euro siguen bajando; se vendían a RD$63.13 y RD$75.75
SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar bajó 30 centavos y el euro siete en República Dominicana. Este martes eran vendidos a RD$63.43 y RD$75.75, respectivamente.
El Banco Central fijó el cambio de la siguiente manera:
DÓLAR
Compra: RD$63.21
Venta: RD$63.43
EURO
Compra: RD$71.98
Venta: RD$75.75
No envio un centavo de un dollar en remesa hasta que no sese el sizagueo del precio del dolar, porque aqui con esta situacion lo unico que pierden somos nosotros los que enviamos remesas. Ya cuando baja el dolar los precios de los articulos siguen igual o mas caro.
…»Cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaatro (4) Añios Más, Y Después Hablamos» !!!…
…»Cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaatro (4) Añios Más, Y Después Hablamos» !!!…
…»Cuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaatro (4) Añios Más, Y Después Hablamos» !!!…
