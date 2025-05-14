Dólar bajó 16 centavos; este miércoles era vendido a $58.89
SANTO DOMINGO.- El dólar aumentó 16 centavos y este miércoles era vendido en República Dominicana a RD$58.89.
El Banco Central fijó el cambio de la siguiente manera:
Compra: 58.63
Venta: 58.89.
I get paid over 220 Dollars per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, check it out by Visiting Following Website………. Payathome9.Com