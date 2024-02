BRASIL: Al menos 52 muertos en operaciones de la Policía Militar

18/01/2024 January 18, 2024, Sao Paulo, Brazil: On the afternoon of this Thursday (18), the MPL movement (Passe Livre movement) carried out another act against the increase in train and subway fares in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil..After another afternoon of rain, the event left republic square..The police further intensified the repression. Once again, they carried out arbitrary searches and framing to scare and empty the demonstration. They took 7 people to the 3rd DP and tried to prevent the protesters from taking to the streets. POLITICA Europa Press/Contacto/Wagner Vilas